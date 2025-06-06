Tyrese Haliburton Effortlessly Explains Why Pacers Keep Winning Such Tense Games
Tyrese Haliburton isn't surprised the Indiana Pacers keep winning in different ways. It's something they've done all season.
On Thursday night, Haliburton hit an incredible shot to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals, giving the Indiana Pacers a 111-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The win came after Indiana trailed by 15 in the fourth quarter and managed to mount a furious comeback in the final few minutes.
The Pacers have made stunning comebacks throughout the playoffs, and Game 1 of the finals was no different. After the game, during an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, Haliburton explained the mentality Indiana has in those moments.
"We've had to win in so many different ways all year," Haliburton said. "We've had so many weird wins during the regular season, during the playoffs. So why would that change because we're here in the Finals?"
The Pacers are staying true to who they are and Haliburton continues to lift them in big moments.