NBA Fans Loved Tyrese Haliburton’s Cold Move On Final Play of Pacers’ Game 1 Win
Tyrese Haliburton sent Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals to overtime with a stunning buzzer-beater at the end of the fourth quarter and then he later ended the game with one of the coldest moves you'll ever see, and NBA fans loved it.
The Pacers held a 138-135 lead with just 0.2 seconds left to play in the extra frame. Haliburton handled the in-bounding duties and since you need 0.3 seconds to get off a shot, he knew it was over.
So what did he do? Haliburton just handed the ball to Karl-Anthony Towns, knowing there was nothing he could do with it. Towns fired off a shot but the buzzer had already sounded and the Pacers were already celebrating their win.
Here's how that played out:
Too good.
Fans loved it:
Game 2 is Friday night at MSG.