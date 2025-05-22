Tyrese Haliburton Made Funny Admission on Late-Game Celebration Gone Wrong
The Indiana Pacers trailed by as many as 17 points with just under three minutes to go in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks.
But the Pacers refused to relent. Indiana closed on a 20-6 run at the end of regulation, capped off by a Tyrese Haliburton deep two as time expired to tie the game. Haliburton, who thought he hit a game-winning three, replicated the Reggie Miller "choking" celebration at the expense of the Knicks. Ultimately, it was just a two pointer to send the game to overtime.
All's well that ends well though. The Pacers completed the comeback by winning the game in overtime to steal Game 1 by a score of 138-135 inside of Madison Square Garden.
Haliburton gave a priceless quote regarding the celebration gone wrong after the improbable comeback win.
"I just tried to gather myself and knock the shot down. I thought it was a three. I tried to hit the celly. It didn't work, but we finished it in overtime.”
The Pacers now lead the series 1-0 thanks to the heroics of Haliburton and wing Aaron Nesmith, who made eight threes, including several consequential buckets down the stretch in regulation to greatly aid in the Indiana comeback.
Game 2 is Friday night.