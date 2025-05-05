Tyrese Haliburton Compared Himself to a 'Good Mom' After Win Over Cavaliers
The Indiana Pacers upset the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, stealing a win on the road from the Cavs.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was essential to the upset, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds, and 13 assists. After the game, Haliburton compared his impact at point guard to a "good mom," as he helps put his teammates in "positions to succeed."
"I feel like I facilitated at a high rate," Haliburton told reporters after Sunday's win. "Just try to get guys involved and try to make the right play. Try to take care of the ball as much as I can and help lead the team. That's why I've said many times, being a point guard is like being a mom. Your job is to take care of everybody, just trying to do that at a high level."
While responding to another question after, Haliburton leaned into the joke adding: "I guess if we win the game, I was a good mom."
The Pacers will need Haliburton to continue being a "good mom" for the team over the rest of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Though Indiana won Game 1, the Cavaliers have been one of the NBA's best teams all season and are favored in Game 2 to even the series at one apiece.