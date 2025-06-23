Tyrese Haliburton Greeted by Adoring Pacers Fans at Airport Hours After Game 7 Injury
The Indiana Pacers' season came to an absolutely crushing end on Sunday night as the team lost Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles injury en route to a Game 7 NBA Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It basically can't get worse than that for fans— the team's best player going down with as serious an injury as possible in a winner-take-all championship game. It's enormously depressing no matter which way you slice it.
But Pacers fans are a resilient bunch and wouldn't let the season end without one final hero's welcome for Haliburton. They waited for the superstar point guard at the airport into the wee hours of the morning on Monday as Indiana traveled back from Oklahoma City. Upon arrival, Haliburton was greeted with loud applause and a "Tyrese!" chant. He responded with a wave.
A brutal ending to an inspiring playoff run for Haliburton. And now a potentially lengthy recovery process begins.
But clearly Pacers fans will have his back all the while.