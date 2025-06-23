Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles Surgery Timeline Revealed
The Indiana Pacers have provided another update on star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who tore his right Achilles tendon during Sunday night's NBA Finals loss vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
According to the team, surgery on the injury is scheduled for Monday night. The operation will be conducted by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
As noted by NBA correspondent Marc Stein, O'Malley is the same doctor who operated on Jayson Tatum's torn Achilles last month.
Haliburton had been nursing a right calf strain since the end of Game 5, but elected to play through the injury in Games 6 and 7. The unfortunate circumstance calls to mind a similar ordeal with Kevin Durant, who suffered a torn Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals after dealing with a calf injury.
As far as a timeline for Haliburton's return to the court, there is no official news yet, but fans should know more after the operation.