Tyrese Haliburton's Logo Three Early in Game 4 Made Pacers' Crowd Erupt
Tyrese Haliburton was feeling it early in Game 4 of the NBA Finals as his Indiana Pacers hope to widen their 2-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder before the series heads back to Oklahoma.
Just two and a half minutes into the game Friday evening, Haliburton swung the ball to Andrew Nembhard who passed it back quickly and Haliburton pulled up from just inside the Pacers' logo. It was a 30-foot three-pointer from well beyond the arc that sent the crowd decked out in yellow into an early frenzy.
That's a loud pop from the crowd at Gainbridge Arena not even three minutes into the first quarter.
Haliburton has been a postseason hero throughout the Pacers' run through the Eastern Conference and into the NBA Finals with three game-winning buckets and one incredible shot that forced overtime. He's averaging 18.6 points, 9.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game over the playoffs.
He's shown up when it matters. As the Pacers hope to keep their foot on the gas and put the Thunder on the heels of elimination before the series heads away from Indiana, Haliburton was there to make sure the crowd got into the game early.