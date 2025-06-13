Tyrese Haliburton Shares the Definitive Ranking of His Four Playoff Buzzer Beaters
For most NBA players, a single playoff buzzer beater would be a career-defining highlight. For Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, it has been just about a weekly occurrence during this year's postseason.
While debate continues over Haliburton's "superstar" status, he has undeniably made his mark as one of the NBA's most clutch shotmakers. In each round of the Pacers' playoff run, he's hit a game-tying or winning shot in the final seconds of a game.
Ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, the league had Haliburton rank the four epic shots that have become the story of the playoff run. It's hard to debate this ranking from the man himself.
4. Game-winning layup vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (first round, Game 5)
"This was like a layup, so we'll put that No. 4."
3. Game-winning stepback jumper vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (conference semifinal, Game 2)
"I wasn't thinking I was going to be in that situation. I was shooting free throws and I was like, I'm going to make this free throw and we're going to foul. We'll figure it out.' I missed it and immediately I had to switch my mindset so I got the ball and pulled it out, like, 'O.K., it's time now.'"
2. Game-tying buzzer beater vs. New York Knicks (conference finals, Game 1)
"It didn't actually end up being a game-winner so there's still a lot more game left. In 20 years nobody's going to remember that, they're going to think that this was the acutal game winner."
1. Game-winning jumper vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA Finals, Game 1)
"NBA Finals, dream of being in this moment my whole life, on the road, another big comeback and it's the biggest stage, the NBA Finals. So I put that No. 1."
The Pacers lead the Thunder 2–1 in the series, which continues in Indianapolis on Friday night, meaning there is, amazingly, still plenty of time left for the Indiana star's legend to grow during this incredible run.