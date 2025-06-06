'You're a Real One For That': Tyrese Haliburton Loved Seeing SVP Own Pacers Doubts
Tyrese Haliburton appreciated Scott Van Pelt admitting he was wrong about the Indiana Pacers and questioning those who still doubt the team.
The other night on his edition of SportsCenter, Van Pelt claimed he was late to the party on the Pacers but now believed in them. Apparently, Haliburton saw that. After the Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111–110 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Haliburton let Van Pelt know he appreciated it.
"The other night on my show, I put my hand up and I said, look, I was late to the party on it," Van Pelt said."
"Yeah, you're a real one for that. You're a real one," Haliburton said. "But a lot of your counterparts won't admit that now."
Van Pelt then pointed out that the Pacers were actually below .500 at Christmas and Haliburton agreed, "Yeah, we were rough."
The full exchange is below:
That's in the past. The Pacers are on quite a run, and it is being spurred by how clutch their point guard has been.
Haliburton hit his fourth game-winning shot of the 2025 postseason on Thursday night to give Indiana a victory in Game 1.
Van Pelt has come around on Haliburton and the Pacers. Everyone else should be following suit.