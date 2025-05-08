SI

Tyrese Haliburton Won't Be Fined for Vulgar Celebration Dance in Game 2

Karl Rasmussen

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates his game-winning three-point basket during game two against the Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates his game-winning three-point basket during game two against the Cleveland Cavaliers / David Richard-Imagn Images
Tyrese Haliburton admitted after the Indiana Pacers' upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals that he was expecting to be fined for the vulgar celebration he did after making a game-winning three with 1.1 seconds left on the clock.

As it turns out, the NBA has opted against fining Haliburton and instead will let him off with a warning, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

In the moment, Haliburton corralled his own missed free throw and brought the ball back beyond the three-point line, from where he proceeded to make a three to give the Pacers a 120–119 lead. He then celebrated in somewhat vulgar fashion, replicating a celebration first introduced to the NBA by former guard and current Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell.

"I've been waiting for that. I've been waiting for that, man," Haliburton told reporters after the game when asked about his celebration. "It was just right in the moment. It was right in the moment. Yeah, man, I've been waiting for that. I'll take that fine, gladly."

Part of the reason Haliburton was expecting a fine is due to the fact the NBA has issued fines to players who have committed obscene gestures in the past, including LeBron James, Fred VanVleet and Julius Randle, among others.

Fortunately for him, it doesn't appear as if a fine is coming.

Already leading 2–0 in the series, the Pacers will return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 on Friday, May 9.

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

