Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Pacers Barring His Dad From Playoff Games This Year
The Indiana Pacers front office decided to prohibit Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John Haliburton, from attending Pacers home and away games for the foreseeable future. The decision came after John confronted Milwuakee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Pacers' overtime win over the Bucks this week. Giannis Antetokounmpo said he felt disrespected by John, who had waved a towel in his face and swore at him, leading to the heated exchange between the two.
Tyrese shared his thoughts on that decision Friday, and like his father, was understanding of the choice.
"This is the last time I'll address this at all," Tyrese told reporters on Thursday. "I understand the decision made by our organization and the league. I've spoken on it many times that my father was in the wrong, but at the end of the day it's my dad. I'm not going to ridicule him by any means. Still have a lot of love for him, I love him dearly. He's gonna sit at home and watch the game, and he'll be just fine. We talk everyday, and it's gonna be totally fine. We understand the decision, we understand the repercussions of it. It is what it is, but that's my dad."
Though Tyrese acknowledges his did made a mistake and is now facing the consequences, he also expressed the pride he still has in who his dad is.
"Growing up, like every other kid, if your dad clapped for you too loud at a choir concert or whatever the case may be, you might be a little bit embarrassed," Tyrese continued. "I think that's what it was at one point in my life. I'm at the point now where my dad is who he is, I love him for who he is, and so does everybody who knows him. This is just one thing and we're not defined by one thing that happens in our lives. We all make mistakes and we move on."