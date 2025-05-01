Pacers Make Decision on Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad Attending Games After Giannis Incident
Tyrese Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, will not be in attendance at Indiana Pacers games for the foreseeable future.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the decision was made Thursday after John reportedly met with members of the Pacers' front office following his conduct during the team's series-clinching win against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 on Tuesday. John was "understanding" and "accepted the choice" made by the team's executives, Charania noted.
In the aftermath of that game, John ran onto the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as Pacers players celebrated the victory. At that point, John could be seen getting in the face of Giannis Antetokounmpo, seemingly gloating about Indiana's win. During his postgame address, Antetokounmpo told reporters that John was waving a towel in his direction and swearing at him before the two got face-to-face on the court. Antetokounmpo and Haliburton's father were separated by stadium security and Bucks players.
Antetokounmpo told reporters that he and John had spoken after the game and were in "a good place," seemingly harboring no ill will towards the father of his opponent. Tyrese also spoke to reporters and made clear he didn't condone the actions of his father. John has since issued an apology to Antetokounmpo.
Indiana clinched a spot in the second round of the playoffs after Tuesday's win. They'll the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The first game of that series will get underway on May 4, though John won't be in attendance at Rocket Arena on Sunday, nor will he be in the stands at Gainbridge Fieldhouse when the series returns to Indianapolis.