Tyrese Haliburton, Reggie Miller Share a Huge Hug After Pacers Pull Off Game 3 Win
The Indiana Pacers took care of business on their home floor on Wednesday night, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 116–107, in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse was absolutely roaring throughout the evening, and there were some familiar faces and basketball royalty in the crowd in Indianapolis, including Caitlin Clark and other members of the Indiana Fever, as well as Pacers legend Reggie Miller.
After the win, Tyrese Haliburton and Miller met on the court and exchanged a joyous hug, as Indiana finally delivered an NBA Finals win in front of a home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time since 2000, when Miller was running the show.
Haliburton also took some time to celebrate with Miller's children in what was a wholesome moment after the win.
Haliburton was dominant in Game 3, showing much more aggression on offense than he did in the prior two games of the series. He flirted with a triple-double, recording 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds while shooting 9-for-17 from the field.
Miller's Pacers were never able to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy as NBA champions, but he's been one of the most vocal supporters of this year's group as they look to win NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.
Indiana will look to maintain its momentum heading into Game 4, which is slated for Friday, June 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET.