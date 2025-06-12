Tyrese Haliburton Roasted His Dad's Jeans Again During Postgame Interview on ESPN
Tyrese Haliburton did two important things on Wednesday night. Yes, he had 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but more importantly, he helped create a new fashion meme by repeatedly saying that his father was "outta pocket for them jeans."
Microphones first caught the Pacers point guard saying this to John Haliburton before Game 3. Then he repeated the phrase when asked about his father by ESPN's Jorge Sedano after the Pacers won to take a 2-1 series lead.
"Pops is in the house, what's the celebration going to be like for him?” Sedano asked during the postgame interview.
"I'm gonna go say what up and he gonna go home," Haliburton replied. "He outta pocket for them jeans, but other than that, it's good to see him out here."
Haliburton's father started the postseason by confronting Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court after the Pacers round one victory. He was then banned from Pacers games, but returned at the behest of the Inside the NBA crew during the Eastern Conference finals. The fact that he's back at games being roasted by his son for his wardrobe choices in the same postseason is possibly the least likely comeback of the Pacers Finals run.