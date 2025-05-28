Tyrese Haliburton Celebrated His Father’s Return to Pacers Games With Monster Game
Tyrese Haliburton had an incredible game on Tuesday as the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 130-121 to take a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Haliburton had a historically impressive triple-double with 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and zero turnovers.
And he did it with his father, John Haliburton, in the building. The Pacers star's father had previously been told that he would not be attending Pacers games for the "foreseeable future" after he confronted Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Pacers elimination of the Milwaukee Bucks.
That was nearly four weeks ago, so clearly the front office did not foresee the team still being alive at this point in the postseason. After the game, Haliburton spoke with TNT's Allie LaForce, who asked if his dad being there had anything to do with his performance.
"Hell yeah," said Haliburton. "Yeah, Yeah. I'm glad Pops in the building, man. Makes it that much more sweat. Yeah, he had a little bit to do with it."
The Pacers can close out the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. It might be best for Mr. Haliburton to stay home for that one.