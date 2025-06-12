Tyrese Haliburton Roasted His Dad's Outfit Ahead of Game 3 vs. Thunder
Tyrese Haliburton's dad, John, was back in the building at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indiana Pacers' clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
When the two greeted each other on the court during pregame warmups, Tyrese couldn't help but crack a joke over his dad's outfit, and his multi-colored jeans in particular.
"You're outta pocket for them jeans," Tyrese said while laughing and walking away while his dad gave him a friendly jab on the shoulder.
Haliburton's father was temporarily suspended from attending home or road games after he was involved in an altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Pacers' first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He was barred from attending for a total of eight games before the organization lifted the ban.
He's since been back in attendance for a few games, and he certainly wasn't going to miss the first game of the series at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse after the teams started the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City.
While he was merely trying to wish Tyrese the best before the big game, John ended up getting roasted by his own son on national television.