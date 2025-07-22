Tyrese Haliburton Shares Which NBA Star Visited Him in Person During Recovery
Kevin Durant has deemed himself the "Achilles guy" as he's become a lifeline for NBA players who tear their Achilles like Durant did in 2019. This year, it's Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum he's been advising through their recovery journeys.
Haliburton, who tore his Achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals in which his Indiana Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, shared on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show that Durant actually visited him at his house this past weekend to show support.
"KD actually came and visited me at my house the other day, came to my house, which was pretty cool. We sat down for a while and just talked," Haliburton shared.
This was a sweet move from Durant to give a helping hand and a listening ear to Haliburton while he deals with one of the toughest experiences of his NBA career. Haliburton is expected to miss the 2025-26 season, which he shared has been tough mentally for him. Having someone like Durant in his corner surely helps.