Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Knicks Fans With Savage Video After Pacers’ Game 6 Win

Andy Nesbitt

Tyrese Haliburton had some fun with this video.
On Saturday night, Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to a Game 6 win over the Knicks that ended their Eastern Conference finals run and sent Indiana to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. Then on Sunday he picked up another win, this time roasting Knicks fans with a savage video that he shared on social media.

Haliburton, who had a number of big moments against the Knicks, including a dramatic buzzer-beater in Game 1 that led to him doing a choking celebration, had some fun just hours after the biggest win of his career.

Knicks fans probably won't like this, but everyone else can surely have a good laugh over this video:

Too good.

Next up for Haliburton and the Pacers is a showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

While the 25-year-old probably can't wait to play for his first championship, he likely really enjoyed rubbing in that victory over the Knicks.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

