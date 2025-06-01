Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Knicks Fans With Savage Video After Pacers’ Game 6 Win
On Saturday night, Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to a Game 6 win over the Knicks that ended their Eastern Conference finals run and sent Indiana to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. Then on Sunday he picked up another win, this time roasting Knicks fans with a savage video that he shared on social media.
Haliburton, who had a number of big moments against the Knicks, including a dramatic buzzer-beater in Game 1 that led to him doing a choking celebration, had some fun just hours after the biggest win of his career.
Knicks fans probably won't like this, but everyone else can surely have a good laugh over this video:
Too good.
Next up for Haliburton and the Pacers is a showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.
While the 25-year-old probably can't wait to play for his first championship, he likely really enjoyed rubbing in that victory over the Knicks.