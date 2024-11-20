Utah Jazz Coach Had Savage One-Liner About His Players Not Guarding Dalton Knecht
Dalton Knecht absolutely lit up the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Lakers rookie scored a career-high 37 points and made nine three-pointers. The highlight of highlights came in the third quarter when he scored 21 points—including a stretch where he made five three-pointers in three minutes.
Jazz coach Will Hardy spoke with the media after the game and was brutally honest about the job his team did defending Knecht during that monster stretch. Needless to say, he was not impressed with their situational recognition.
"It seemed like everybody in the gym knew that Dalton Knecht was going to shoot the next shot with the exception of a few people," said Hardy. "The problem was that those few people were on our team."
Between this and LeBron James bluntly explaining that Knecht was there in plain sight for all the teams that passed on him in the draft, the rest of the league will be prepared for him to shoot from here on out. The question is, will it matter?