Veteran Sharpshooter Davis Bertans Gives Blunt Response to Being Cut by Hornets
As Latvia put the finishing touches on an Olympic qualifying semifinal victory over Cameroon on Saturday afternoon, news broke that Latvian star and NBA veteran Davis Bertans was being waived by the Charlotte Hornets.
Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report the news of Bertans's impending release. The eight-year veteran had a partially guaranteed deal for next season in Charlotte.
Bertans was asked about the Hornets releasing him after Latvia's win on Saturday, and was incredibly blunt in his response.
"All I can say is I really don't care right now," Bertans said with a smile. "My main focus is right here with this jersey on. You know, in a way, I'm really happy that this right now is the only jersey that I wear."
Bertans should be an immediate candidate for a veteran minimum deal in the NBA free agent market after averaging 6.7 points on 39.3% shooting from the floor and a 38% mark from three last season.
Bertans will be 32 years old when the new NBA season begins in October. It will be interesting to see where he lands as a proven veteran sharpshooter.