Victor Wembanyama Makes NBA History With All-Defensive Team Selection
The NBA announced the selections for the NBA All-Defensive First Team on Tuesday, and rookie Victor Wembanyama made history with his selection to the team.
The San Antonio Spurs forward is the first rookie to be named to the first team in NBA history. Five other rookies in history have been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, but Wembanyama made the jump to the first team.
Wembanyama is in good company as those five other former rookies are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Manute Bol, David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Both Robinson and Duncan were also Spurs players when they were selected to the second team.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was the other player who was unanimously voted to the first team this season. Wembanyama received the second-most first place votes. The other three players selected this season include Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and New Orleans Pelicans' Herb Jones.
Wembanyama was named the Rookie of the Year, and was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.
In Wembanyama's first NBA season, he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game.