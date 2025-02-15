Victor Wembanyama Calls Luka Doncic Blockbuster the 'Craziest Trade I've Ever Seen'
Victor Wembanyama was asked about one of the biggest storylines of the 2024-25 NBA season during his media availability at NBA All-Star weekend—the Luka Doncic trade.
The trade has indisputably been the most discussed thing in the NBA since it went down on Feb. 1. It caught just about everyone off guard, as the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks agreed to the blockbuster swap in the thick of the night ahead of the trade deadline.
Speaking to reporters, Wembanyama was asked about the trade and offered his candid thoughts on the situation. Wembanyama noted how the emotional reaction of the Mavericks fan base has stood out to him. He went on to call the swap of Anthony Davis for Doncic the "craziest trade I've ever seen."
Mavs fans have not hidden their true feelings on the trade. Doncic, a 25-year-old superstar, was expected to be the face of the franchise for years to come. To see the team abruptly part ways with him in such a fashion was a shock to the fan base, to say the least, and they've expressed their dismay in various ways since the deal went down, including protests outside of the team's stadium.
Just like the rest of us, Wembanyama was bewildered by the blockbuster trade between Dallas and L.A.