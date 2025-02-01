Victor Wembanyama Opens Up About 'Super Weird' Reality of NBA Trade Deadline
Victor Wembanyama doesn’t need to worry about being traded.
The second-year French superstar is set to be a pillar of the San Antonio Spurs franchise for years to come. By plenty of measures, he’s the most untradeable player in the entire NBA.
But just because Wemby isn’t getting moved any time soon doesn’t mean he’s immune to the chaos of the approaching trade deadline.
With the Spurs likely to be involved in a trade or two before next Thursday, Wembanyama was asked about his feelings on how the deadline loomed large in players’ minds.
“It’s kind of crazy. I think we had one trade last year,” Wembanyama told reporters on Friday after a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. “It’s still something hard to realize, that you can be traded, kind of like an object. It’s super weird. I don’t know. It’s not something I’ve had to live through, either being traded or having a lot of teammates traded. I know it’s something that’s about to happen, but we’ll see.”
The Spurs are currently 21–24, and 1.5 games out of the play-in tournament in a crowded Western Conference. They’ve been tied to Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox in a potential deal, but such a trade could involve quite a shake-up to the Spurs’ current roster.
As veteran guard Chris Paul explained earlier in the week, the trade deadline is not for the faint of heart.
“Just keep playing, and understand that a pair of lips can say anything,” Paul said.
“People will be, ‘sources say, sources said’—we’ve got coaches and GMs at the gym every day. Ask. If it concerns you that much, ask, and hopefully they will be honest or straight up with you if you’re concerned about it. Obviously it’s always a weird time for everybody, but I think every team is going to do what’s best in their favor.”