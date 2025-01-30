Victor Wembanyama Calls Out 'Unfair' Officials After Testy Moment in Spurs-Clippers Game
Frustrated with what he perceives as a lack of foul calls against his opponents, Victor Wembanyama called out NBA officials following the Los Angeles Clippers' 128-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
"So it’s a hard thing to fight, because it feels unfair sometimes," Wembanyama told The Associated Press. "But, of course, we talk about it with the staff and there is some stuff I have to do to help myself. First of all, being strong and not bailing out shots, but also there is some work to do.
"Talking to the refs, of course, explaining myself. But for me, it doesn’t feel like it’s something I should influence. I’m a basketball player, I’m here to play, and yeah, this is why it’s frustrating. It’s not my job to do politics."
Wembanyama appeared to lose his cool during a testy moment with Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the third quarter of Wednesday's game. Moments after Wembanyama blocked Zubac's shot, Spurs forward Harrison Barnes drained a three-pointer to cut the Clippers' lead to 85-78 with 4:45 remaining in the period. As Barnes sank the jump shot, Zubac gave Wembanyama a shove, and the Spurs star fell to the floor before quickly rising to his feet and charging at the Clippers big man.
The situation was deescalated by Spurs players, coaches and the officials. Zubac was not assessed a foul.
Zubac told reporters he apologized to Wembanyama after the game.
"I reacted a little," Zubac said. "I thought I got fouled (on the previous play). I was mad at the refs. So, then I was late (on Harrison Barnes’ 3-point shot). I saw it going up. I saw Wemby crashing, so I knew I had to box him out. I bumped him a little harder. I let emotions take over a little bit, but I apologized to him. That’s not the way I want to be on the court and compete."
Wembanyama admitted his frustration had less to do with Zubac, and more to do with what he sees as the officials not respecting him.
When a reporter asked Wembanyama if he believes he gets a fair whistle from officials, he had a simple response.
"No."