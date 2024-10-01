Victor Wembanyama Reveals the One Thing Chris Paul Knows that His Teammates Don't
In his second year in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama has the opportunity to team up alongside veteran Chris Paul after he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.
Paul, on the other hand, is entering his 20th NBA season, and with that comes a lot of knowledge and experience that Wembanyama and many of the Spurs players don't have. The reigning Rookie of the Year is grateful to play with someone like Paul.
"Even now looking at the rest of the league, I don't see many guys who could bring this same amount of knowledge about the game as him," Wembanyama told CBS Sports' Ashley Nicole Moss. "It's a real change to have him. Just this week that we spent with him, practicing and running scrimmages, he's just brought us a whole new view of the game because I'm young, we're young. Most of us don't know a whole lot about the NBA and how to win, and he does."
To further detail the age gap between Paul and Wembanyama, Paul won the Rookie of the Year award back in 2006, while Wembanyama earned the honor just this year, 18 years after.
The Spurs will be Paul's seventh NBA team he's played for in his career. He's still chasing one big thing, though—an NBA title.