Victor Wembanyama Perfectly Replied to Troll's Comment From Nearly 4 Years Ago
Victor Wembanyama had time, apparently nearly four years of it, to listen and reply to anything that internet trolls have to say about him.
Wembanyama, the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award winner, lived up to the hype that surrounded him when the San Antonio Spurs made him the top pick in the 2023 NBA draft, as he produced one of the best rookie seasons the league has ever seen.
But years before the Spurs rookie took the NBA by storm, one Instagram user wasn't sold that a young Wembanyama looking like a grown men among boys in EuroCup, a EuroLeague Basketball association where the French star made his international debut, meant anything for his professional basketball prospects.
"He not gone do none of that in the NBA," wrote the user back in October of 2020.
Well, Wembanyama clearly saw the comment and took note of it, because he recently posted a simple reply to it almost four years later.
"Why not?"
Wembanyama is not only the NBA's Rookie of the Year, but he should also be considered the pettiest player of the year, too. The Spurs rookie, who became the first player in league history to record at least 1500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks and 100 made three-pointers in a season, waited until he proved this internet user wrong to come back and reply.
And not just to post an I-told-you-so message, but to simply ask this person a question in response to a comment that he made null and void with his play on the court during his rookie season.
Chef's kiss. Fans loved it.