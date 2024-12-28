Victor Wembanyama Shows Up to NYC Park After Challenging Fans to Chess Match
Victor Wembanyama—No. 1 NBA draft pick and .... chess legend?
Roughly 10 hours after asking his legion of X followers where he should play chess in NYC, the 7'3" reigning Rookie of the Year announced he'd be pulling up to the tables in Washington Square Park—and invited his fans to join him.
The ensuing scene was incredibly wholesome. Even in the rain, the San Antonio Spurs big man was greeted by a decently-sized crowd.
Asked what spurred his unconventional call to action, Wemby said he was just "feeling like it," per Bleacher Report's Molly Morrison. "That's enough of a reason," he added. And most importantly, he had fun, despite losing to two pros. (At least one victory came against his brother.)
Wemby will now travel to Minneapolis as the Spurs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Odds are he'll have better luck on the court than he did at the chess tables.