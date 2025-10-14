Photo of Victor Wembanyama Throwing Down Big Dunk While Barely Jumping Is Too Cool
Victor Wembanyama has looked more like a slender Shaq than a Slenderman this preseason and all indications are that he could be a problem for opposing teams this season. He either grew two more inches over the summer or the Spurs finally admitted he's 7'5". On top of that he looks more sturdy and has begun to push people around and bully defenders on the court.
This has resulted in some incredible highlights during San Antonio's exhibition games, including a left-handed putback dunk on a missed free throw during the Spurs game against the Pacers on Monday night.
Not only is it quite a highlight, but it resulted in a mind-bending image where you can see him just a few inches off the court while still holding the rim.
For some perspective, the guy who got dunked over here is Jay Huff who is listed at 7'1". His teammate Isaiah Jackson, who is just happy he wasn't the one who had the impossible task of blocking out Wembanayama, is 6'9".
Teams might just want to root for the Spurs to make their free throws this season.