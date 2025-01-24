Victor Wembanyama Says Dominant Win in Paris ‘Everything I Expected’
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs put on quite a show in Paris, France on Thursday, taking down the Indiana Pacers, 140–110.
The star of the show, unsurprisingly, was Wemby, who went off for 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and a steal in what was a homecoming game for the French superstar.
The brilliant performance came after receiving an incredible ovation from the crowd at the Accor Arena, and Wemby rewarded the cheering fans in attendance with one of the best games of his young career.
He made it look easy.
After the game, Wembanyama was clearly pleased with both the win, and the warm reception he and the Spurs received in Paris.
“It was dope, everything that I expected,” Wembanyama said while walking out of the locker room.
Wembanyama will have another chance to perform for his home crowd on Saturday when the Pacers and Spurs face off again for their second game of the international series.
He gave himself a tough act to follow, but if anyone can top the game he just had on Thursday, it’s Wemby.