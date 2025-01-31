How Victor Wembanyama Made Spurs History With First NBA All-Star Selection
Victor Wembanyama is officially an NBA All-Star.
The San Antonio Spurs center was voted to his first All-Star Game on Thursday as a reserve for the Western Conference. It was a historic selection for Wembanyama, who becomes the youngest player in franchise history to be named an All-Star.
Although Wembanyama didn't make it during his rookie season, a feat which both Tim Duncan and David Robinson accomplished, he's still younger than both Spurs legends were when they were first named to the All-Star Game.
Wembanyama, born Jan. 4, 2004, only turned 21 earlier this month. Duncan was also 21 when he first made the All-Star Game, but he turned 22 a few months later. Robinson, on the other hand, was 24 when he became an All-Star during his rookie season, having delayed the start of his NBA career while serving in the U.S. Navy.
Through 39 games this season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and, for the second season in a row, is leading the NBA in blocks with 3.9 per game. He's also hitting 3.2 threes per night at a 35.5% clip.
Wembanyama is San Antonio's first All-Star since Dejounte Murray in 2021-22. The team has not had multiple All-Stars in a single season since LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard were selected in 2015-16.
The Frenchman has been as advertised early into his NBA career, and he's quickly developing into the one of the league's biggest stars.