SI

Video of Georges Niang’s Dirty Move on Jaylen Brown Resurfaces After Celtics Trade

The two are now teammates in Boston.

Mike Kadlick

Niang seemed to grab Brown's leg as he tried to get back on defense.
Niang seemed to grab Brown's leg as he tried to get back on defense. / Screenshot via @espn on X
In this story:

The Celtics' blockbuster trade of Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks on Tuesday night included a bit of a homecoming, with Atlanta sending Lawrence, Mass. native Georges Niang back to Boston in the deal.

A heartwarming story—if there wasn't some bad blood potentially set to bubble back up.

Back in 2023, when Niang was a bench player for the Philadelphia 76ers, he was caught on video grabbing Celtics forward Jaylen Brown's leg as he attempted to get back on defense during an Eastern Conference Finals game at Boston's TD Garden.

The video has since resurfaced on social media. Take a look:

Brown didn't retaliate—physically, anyway—and instead opted to stare back at the Philly bench while talking some smack. Both he and Niang were assessed technical fouls for the interaction by referee Scott Foster.

Now teammates in Boston, we'll see if the two can ultimately get past the spat nearly two years after it happened.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA