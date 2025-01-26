SI

Vince Carter Reveals Simple Advice Jason Kidd Gave Him As Nets Retire Jersey

The guard enjoyed five productive years with New Jersey.

Patrick Andres

Vince Carter before the Nets' game against the Heat on Jan. 25, 2025.
Vince Carter before the Nets' game against the Heat on Jan. 25, 2025.
The 2025 season has been a seismic one for teams retiring Hall of Fame guard Vince Carter's jersey.

First up were the Toronto Raptors, who hoisted Carter's familiar No. 15 to the rafters back on Nov. 2. Then, on Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets did likewise.

As he was during the Raptors' ceremony, Carter was emotional Saturday—recalling the advice that teammate Jason Kidd offered him when he arrived during the 2005 season.

"You said to me—paraphrasing, there's kids here," Carter said, referring to Kidd. "He said, 'We brought you here for a reason. So I'm gonna need you to be you.' I got the message, and when I got the message, it was go time."

Carter arrived in the Garden State in Dec. 2004, having undergone a bitter divorce with Toronto. With the Nets, he flourished—making his last two All-Star teams in 2006 and 2007.

Though New Jersey found a repeat of its early 2000s success elusive—both the '06 and '07 seasons ended in the conference semifinals—Carter and friends created an era remembered fondly before the franchise's eventual relocation.

