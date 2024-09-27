Vince Carter Visibly Emotional After Raptors Announce Plans to Retire His Jersey
The Toronto Raptors will retire Vince Carter's iconic No. 15 jersey, making him the first player in franchise history to have their number retired by the club, team president Masai Ujiri announced on Friday.
Ujiri made the declaration alongside Carter at a community event in Toronto where an outdoor basketball court was renovated in his name.
"Our organization is retiring your jersey in Scotiabank Arena and we do it with great pride and great honor. On behalf of all of us, we say congratulations Vince. First jersey to go up (in the rafters)," Ujiri said.
Carter was visibly emotional before shaking hands with Ujiri in an emotional moment in a city that Carter has called a second home.
"I was extremely grateful when the Raptors informed me of their plans to retire my jersey in November in the arena that gave me my start in the NBA and was the home of so many special memories for me," Carter said in a statement. "I look forward to sharing that moment with my family, friends and the Toronto fans who made my time with the Raptors so memorable."
Carter spent over six seasons in Toronto to begin his career after his draft rights in the 1998 NBA draft were traded to the Raptors from the Golden State Warriors. Carter was the fifth pick that season, and went on to play in over 1,541 career games spanning 22 years.
He averaged 16.7 points and 4.3 rebounds on 43.5% shooting from the floor. Carter also made eight All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this past August.