Warriors Believe Steph Curry Extra Motivated to Get Back for Jimmy Butler Revenge Game
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is pulling to return for the team's upcoming matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Curry suffered a pelvic contusion injury after falling hard during the Warriors' win over the Toronto Raptors last Thursday, and missed the Warriors' following game against the Atlanta Hawks, a loss.
Less than a week after the injury, Curry took part in the Warriors practice in Miami on Monday. Coach Steve Kerr says he believes Curry is motivated to be there for Butler's first game against the Heat since Miami traded him to Golden State in February.
“Steph feels an obligation always to be there for his teammates, regardless of the circumstances," Kerr told the media. "He's an amazing teammate, and he wants to get back as soon as possible mainly so we can win games and climb the ladder in the playoff race. No doubt he wants to be there for Jimmy too. It's one of the things I love about Steph, he's always there for his guys."
ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk, who is in Miami for Butler's return, added, "I think that you are going to see a Warriors team that definitely wants to make sure Jimmy Butler has a good game."
Butler himself told Youngmisuk his return to Miami is simply "another game" for him. "Yeah, I was traded from there, yada, yada, yada," Butler said, via Youngmisuk. "Yeah, it didn't end the way that people wanted to, yada yada yada."
"But that's so far behind me now," Butler continued. "I don't even think about it. I don't pay attention to nothing except for the trajectory of this squad."
Even if Butler is past the revenge game narrative, his team does seem motivated to help him having a strong showing in his first game back against Miami. At the very least, Curry, Butler and the Warriors should be pulling to win so they rebound from their loss over the weekend and maintain the sixth spot in the Western Conference.