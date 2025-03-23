Warriors Receive Steph Curry Injury Update After Pelvic Contusion
The Golden State Warriors have missed their superstar Steph Curry to start a six-game road trip. He suffered a pelvic contusion after a hard fall during a home win over the Toronto Raptors Thursday. Curry then underwent an MRI, which confirmed the contusion, without any structural damage.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania initially reported Curry would miss some time, likely the start of Golden State's stint on the road. Curry missed the Warriors' first road game, a loss in Atlanta to the Hawks, but his potential return may be sooner rather than later. According to Charania, Curry is traveling to join the Warriors in Miami ahead of their next game against the Heat.
His availability depends on response to treatment before the game.
Whether or not Curry is ready to go for Tuesday's game in Miami, a return feels imminent. The game marks Jimmy Butler's return to Miami after Golden State dealt for him at the trade deadline following an ugly fallout with the Heat.
Since the Butler deal, the Warriors have been on a tear, including a seven-game win streak which was snapped March 17 against the Denver Nuggets. They sit at 41-30, hoping to secure one of the Western Conference's top-six seeds to avoid the play-in.
If Curry isn't able to play Tuesday, he will have a few more days to heal, as the Warriors next game on the road trip isn't until Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.