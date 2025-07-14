SI

Warriors' Buddy Hield Reveals Hilarious Reason He Was Disappointed in Trip to Colosseum

It has to with "Gladiator."

Brigid Kennedy

Hield said he went into the arena yelling, "Maximus!"
When most tourists visit the Roman Colosseum, they are no doubt struck by the sheer size and scale of the ancient amphitheater, the history it embodies, and the unimaginable determination it took to build. But when Warriors guard Buddy Hield visits the Colosseum, he's thinking about something else.

Speaking with ESPN during Summer League action in Las Vegas, Hield said his trip to the Colosseum was lacking because he learned an upsetting fact about the 2000s blockbuster Gladiator—specifically, that Russell Crowe's character Maximus was not a real person.

"I watched Gladiator and I thought Maximus was a real warrior," Hield hilariously explained. "So I'm going into the Colosseum screaming, 'Maximus!', and my tour guide said, 'He's not real.'

Watch that hilarious moment below:

Talk about a let down, from one warrior to another. We hope he recovers enough to give the Colosseum another chance in the future, but we'll file this one away among the many other hilarious Buddy Hield quotes in the meantime.

