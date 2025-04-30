SI

Warriors Forward Jonathan Kuminga Out for Game 5 vs Rockets

The Golden State forward is out with an illness.

Mike McDaniel

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is out for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets due to an illness.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is out for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets due to an illness. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is out for Game 5 of his team's Western Conference first-round series against the Houston Rockets due to an illness, the team announced.

Kuminga had entered into a larger role in the playoff rotation with star wing Jimmy Butler out for Game 3 with a pelvic contusion. But when Butler returned for Game 4, Kuminga did not play.

The four-year veteran averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 47 regular season games, and scored 11 points in Game 2 and seven points in Game 3 of this series.

Game 5 between the Warriors and Rockets is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Houston.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA