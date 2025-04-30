Warriors Forward Jonathan Kuminga Out for Game 5 vs Rockets
The Golden State forward is out with an illness.
In this story:
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is out for Game 5 of his team's Western Conference first-round series against the Houston Rockets due to an illness, the team announced.
Kuminga had entered into a larger role in the playoff rotation with star wing Jimmy Butler out for Game 3 with a pelvic contusion. But when Butler returned for Game 4, Kuminga did not play.
The four-year veteran averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 47 regular season games, and scored 11 points in Game 2 and seven points in Game 3 of this series.
Game 5 between the Warriors and Rockets is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Houston.
