Details Emerge on Stalled Trade Talks Between Warriors, Jazz for Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen is expected to sign a lucrative contract extension with the franchise later this week that will tie him to the team long-term, according to a report from The Athletic.
The news of Markkanen's impending deal comes after a summer in which Markkanen was heavily rumored in trade talks across the league, but especially with the new-look Golden State Warriors. After the Warriors and Jazz went back-and-forth on potential trade proposals that would have landed Markkanen alongside Steph Curry in Golden State, talks stalled which eventually led to Markkanen and the Jazz coming to an agreement on a contract extension.
According to a new report from ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the Warriors were unwilling to trade second-year guard Brandin Podziemski and fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. The Jazz were especially interested in Podziemski, who was named to the All-Rookie team last season after overtaking veteran Klay Thompson in the starting lineup. One trade proposal included Podziemski and multiple draft picks being sent to the Jazz in exchange for Markkanen, but the Warriors were unwilling to include Podziemski, who they view as a significant part of the franchise's future.
Talks evolved from there to the point that what the Jazz were asking for in return would have made it a "bad deal" for the Warriors, according to Andrews.
Now the Warriors will move forward with their current roster, and the Jazz will continue to build around Markkanen, who turned in back-to-back strong offensive campaigns to lock himself in as a key piece of the franchise moving forward.