Warriors Make Push to Re-Sign RFA Jonathan Kuminga, Who Declined Team's Latest Offer
The Golden State Warriors have made a "renewed push" to sign restricted free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga in recent days, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.
Despite the team's willingness to get a deal done to retain Kuminga, the forward has rejected the team's latest two-year $45 million offer.
The impetus for Kuminga's decision, per the ESPN report, is over the franchise's insistence on having a team option for the second season and their "unwillingness" to allow Kuminga to retain a built-in no trade clause on the contract.
Kuminga, who is looking for more security in a new deal, is unwilling to sign the offer.
Kuminga's agent Aaron Turner met with the Warriors with potential contract framework in Las Vegas, which included a three-year, $82 million deal that would have allowed Golden State to stay under the second tax apron with the CBA. Golden State did not want to sign Kuminga to any of the deals presented by his agent, and instead, Turner and Kuminga have looked at sign-and-trade options for most of this month.
Per the report from Charania and Slater, the sign-and-trade destinations that resulted in the most significant negotiations were with the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns, where proposals included Kuminga getting four-year offers that would have approached $90 million with a player option for year four of the contract. Of the two teams, the Suns have been most interested in getting a deal done.
Despite this, the Warriors have been uninterested in the return coming back for Kuminga from the Kings and Suns in any potential sign-and-trade deal, and have planned in recent days to cut off sign-and-trade negotiations entirely.
Kuminga told ESPN last week that he is in no rush to move forward with a deal with the Warriors despite the team's insistence on getting a contract done. The Warriors, meanwhile, believe that they have the best offer on the table for Kuminga because of the highest starting salary of any of the offers. With Golden State's proposal, Kuminga would make $21.7 million next season versus $19.8 elsewhere.