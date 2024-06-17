Warriors' Klay Thompson Will Explore Free Agency, per Insider
Klay Thompson was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2011, and he's stayed with the team since then, helping them win four NBA titles in that span.
The era could end this offseason, though, as Thompson is "open" to exploring the trade market, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.
"For the first time in his career really, Klay Thompson, I'm told, is open to all external options in free agency coming up," Charania said on Monday's Run It Back. "He intends to test free agency. We know the Warriors want him back. They offered him an extension before the start of the season, they're going to see if there can be a deal that gets done, but he's going to be there in the market place.
Charania didn't list any potential teams interested in Thompson at this time, but offers will surely be coming in for the five-time All-Star.
Thompson's five-year contract with the Warriors expires this offseason making him an unrestricted free agent. As Charania mentioned, the Warriors offered Thompson a two-year extenison ahead of the 2023–24 season, but it was not agreed upon. The Warriors will likely do what they need to do in order to keep Thompson, one of their key players.
Thompson hasn't outwardly discussed any of his intentions this offseason as he previously brushed off questions about the free agency market.
During this season, Thompson started in 63 games, averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. This was his lowest points per game average since his second NBA season.