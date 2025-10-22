SI

Stephen Curry's Daughter Helped Him Nail a Fun Trick Shot Before Warriors-Lakers

Liam McKeone

Stephen Curry's Warriors won their season opener against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Stephen Curry's Warriors won their season opener against the Lakers on Wednesday.
The Warriors took down the Lakers in the second leg of the NBA's opening night on Tuesday. Stephen Curry's squad overwhelmed Los Angeles in the final two quarters to pull away for a 119-109 win. Curry himself had a relatively quiet night, scoring 23 points on 6-for-14 shooting, but his gravity opened up a lot of actions for the Dubs in obvious ways throughout the night.

His best shot came during pregame, though, and his daughter Riley helped him out.

As is his tradition Curry was goofing off a bit during pregame warmups and decided his daughter would help him with the walk-off trick shot. In a video that went viral before the game, Riley tossed a basketball from the stands to Warriors assistant Bruce Fraser, who then lobbed it to Curry. The superstar finished off the trick shot by splashing a running three from the corner and sprinting off to the locker room.

It was very cool (video via Michael Ade Ojo).

It's also a little bit horrifying for NBA fans who remember the Warriors dynasty of the mid-2010s. During the 2015 Finals, when the Dubs won their first franchise championship, Curry brought Riley up to the podium for his postgame press conferences. She was only two years old at the time. Now she's old enough to be lobbing her dad trick shots.

How time flies.

Curry's next contest will come on Thursday against the Nuggets as Golden State tries to keep the momentum going in the early days of the new season.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

