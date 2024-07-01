Warriors to Sign De'Anthony Melton As Potential Klay Thompson Replacement
The Golden State Warriors moved to address their backcourt openings on Monday after two future Hall of Famers departed in the span of two days.
After cutting Chris Paul loose and watching him join the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Golden State was dealt another blow when Klay Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. To answer those losses, the Warriors have signed guard De'Anthony Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million deal. Shams Charania broke the news.
Melton spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers as a regular starter. During the 2023-24 season, he averaged career-highs in points (11.1), assists (3.0) and steals (1.6) per game, while grabbing 3.7 rebounds, shooting 36.0% from three-point range on 5.6 attempts and averaging 26.9 minutes per game.
The 26-year-old only played in 38 games last season while dealing with a nagging back injury. He only played in one postseason game, seeing seven minutes on the floor.
Melton will be entering his seventh NBA season and the Warriors will be his fourth team. He figures to fit in well with the Warriors guard rotation, that's led by Stephen Curry and includes Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody.