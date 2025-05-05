Warriors' Steph Curry Had High Praise for Anthony Edwards Ahead of Playoff Series
After defeating the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors are now set to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.
The Warriors biggest test in the series will likely be figuring out a way to slow down Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. During Minnesota's 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, Edwards was dynamic, averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. His best performance of the series came in Game 4, when he dropped 43 points with nine rebounds and six assists.
Though Golden State has won four NBA championships over the last decade, Steph Curry understands the challenge they will face from Edwards and the Timberwolves. Before the series begins on Tuesday, Curry expressed high praise for Edwards.
"I watched a little bit of their first round series," Curry told the media after Sunday's game. "He's playing with supreme confidence. We know they had their run last year, they're a new look with [Julius] Randle, but same Ant who's trying to take strides with every opportunity he gets. It's gonna be a tough challenge, we know. We'll have to send multiple bodies at him and figure out a gameplan to go at him. They're hot right now, they've been playing some great basketball the last couple months. We're excited that we have an opportunity to have some more basketball to play too."
The Warriors and Timberwolves have previously gone up against each other four times this season, and Golden State is 3-1 in those games. However, their last matchup took place in January, before the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler and prior to the Timberwolves getting hot toward the end of the season.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference finals, where they will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets.