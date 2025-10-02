Steve Kerr Shares Why This Was 'Right Timing' for Steph, Seth Curry to Be Teammates
The Curry brothers will be NBA teammates in the 2025–26 season for the first time in their careers.
Seth, the younger Curry brother, signed a one-year deal with the Warriors to join his older brother Steph in Golden State. It's an exciting moment for their families, but the question arose after Curry's signing: What took so long for the brothers to be teammates?
The elder Curry brother has spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors, so it was just a waiting game to see when the team would sign his younger brother. According to coach Steve Kerr, this is the perfect timing for the brothers to finally team up. The Warriors have space and availability for Seth to compete on the squad and actually earn good money and play quality minutes.
"I think it's awesome," Kerr said on Wednesday. "... I think the timing feels right on this. I don't know if the timing was right over recent years. We probably didn't have playing time for him. He was in a place where he was going to teams and playing a lot [and] making money. And it just feels like they're both at a point in their careers where this makes a ton of sense. I'm thrilled to have Seth and to see the two brothers side by side today at our meeting. It was pretty awesome."
It'll be so fun to see the Curry brothers join each other on the court as teammates this upcoming season, especially as Steph gets older. Who knows how many seasons he has left in him, so it's great he gets to team up with his brother for at least one season.