Warriors Unveil Clever Fan Giveaway for Klay Thompson's Return to Chase Center
Dallas Mavericks wing Klay Thompson is set to make his return to the Bay Area on Tuesday when the Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors.
In anticipation of his return to the Chase Center, there will be a special Thompson-themed giveaway to fans, and it is certainly quite the clever ode to the departed Warriors star.
The Chase Center is set to hand out nautical captain hats to salute "Captain Klay," according to an announcement from the team on Friday.
Thompson, of course, often commuted to Chase Center via his boat, and he even sported a San Francisco Giants captain hat during the 2022 championship parade when the Warriors won the NBA title over the Boston Celtics.
Thompson formed a formidable three-point shooting duo with star Steph Curry in Golden State, where they were aptly dubbed the "Splash Brothers" for their unbelievable shooting displays that they put on for years with the Warriors. The duo won four NBA titles together, and alongside Draymond Green were franchise cornerstones for the Warriors' dynasty.
It will be quite the reception for Thompson when he returns to play against the Warriors for the first time next week.