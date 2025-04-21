What is Jayson Tatum's Playoff Record? Full Details of the Celtics Star's Playoff Resume
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is in his eighth NBA season. Fresh off an NBA title a year ago, Tatum and the Celtics are fighting to defend their crown.
Tatum is no stranger to playoff basketball. In fact, it's all he knows. He has never missed the playoffs in his NBA career, going 8-for-8 as Boston's star player in terms of making the postseason.
That doesn't mean there haven't been some bumps along the way. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals in 2022 to the Golden State Warriors, then fell to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the following season's Eastern Conference finals. That series saw Boston fall into an 0-3 hole before nearly pulling off a comeback in Game 7.
The Celtics finally broke through with their 18th NBA title in Tatum's seventh NBA season a year ago, quelling the criticisms that he couldn't lead Boston to a title. En route to that championship, the Celtics dropped just three games.
His numbers in the postseason are plenty impressive, averaging 23.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in his 114 career playoff games. In 20 career postseason series played, Tatum has led the Celtics to a record of 14–6.
This year, Tatum is back in the playoffs again in 2025 as the Celtics pursue their 19th championship.
Here's a list of every playoff series that Tatum has ever appeared in, along with the final result.
Year
Round
Opponent
Series Result
Series Record
Overall Record
2017-18
Eastern Conference first round
Milwaukee Bucks
Won 4-3
1-0
4-3
2017-18
Eastern Conference semifinals
Philadelphia 76ers
Won 4-1
2-0
8-4
2017-18
Eastern Conference finals
Cleveland Cavaliers
Lost 4-3
2-1
11-8
2018-19
Eastern Conference first round
Indiana Pacers
Won 4-0
3-1
15-8
2018-19
Eastern Conference semifinals
Milwaukee Bucks
Lost 4-1
3-2
16-12
2019-20
Eastern Conference first round
Philadelphia 76ers
Won 4-0
4-2
20-12
2019-20
Eastern Conference semifinals
Toronto Raptors
Won 4-3
5-2
24-15
2019-20
Eastern Conference finals
Miami Heat
Lost 4-2
5-3
26-19
2020-21
Eastern Conference first round
Brooklyn Nets
Lost 4-1
5-4
27-23
2021-22
Eastern Conference first round
Brooklyn Nets
Won 4-0
6-4
31-23
2021-22
Eastern Conference semifinals
Milwaukee Bucks
Won 4-3
7-4
35-26
2021-22
Eastern Conference finals
Miami Heat
Won 4-3
8-4
39-29
2021-22
NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors
Lost 4-2
8-5
41-33
2022-23
Eastern Conference first round
Atlanta Hawks
Won 4-2
9-5
45-35
2022-23
Eastern Conference semifinals
Philadelphia 76ers
Won 4-3
10-5
49-38
2022-23
Eastern Conference finals
Miami Heat
Lost 4-3
10-6
52-42
2023-24
Eastern Conference first round
Miami Heat
Won 4-1
11-6
56-43
2023-24
Eastern Conference semifinals
Cleveland Cavaliers
Won 4-1
12-6
60-44
2023-24
Eastern Conference finals
Indiana Pacers
Won 4-0
13-6
64-44
2023-24
NBA Finals
Dallas Mavericks
Won 4-1
14-6
68-45