What is Jayson Tatum's Playoff Record? Full Details of the Celtics Star's Playoff Resume

The Celtics star is in his eighth NBA season, and has made the playoffs every season of his career. Here is his full playoff resume.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has gone to the playoffs in all eight seasons of his professional career.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is in his eighth NBA season. Fresh off an NBA title a year ago, Tatum and the Celtics are fighting to defend their crown.

Tatum is no stranger to playoff basketball. In fact, it's all he knows. He has never missed the playoffs in his NBA career, going 8-for-8 as Boston's star player in terms of making the postseason.

That doesn't mean there haven't been some bumps along the way. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals in 2022 to the Golden State Warriors, then fell to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the following season's Eastern Conference finals. That series saw Boston fall into an 0-3 hole before nearly pulling off a comeback in Game 7.

The Celtics finally broke through with their 18th NBA title in Tatum's seventh NBA season a year ago, quelling the criticisms that he couldn't lead Boston to a title. En route to that championship, the Celtics dropped just three games.

His numbers in the postseason are plenty impressive, averaging 23.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in his 114 career playoff games. In 20 career postseason series played, Tatum has led the Celtics to a record of 14–6.

This year, Tatum is back in the playoffs again in 2025 as the Celtics pursue their 19th championship.

Here's a list of every playoff series that Tatum has ever appeared in, along with the final result.

Year

Round

Opponent

Series Result

Series Record

Overall Record

2017-18

Eastern Conference first round

Milwaukee Bucks

Won 4-3

1-0

4-3

2017-18

Eastern Conference semifinals

Philadelphia 76ers

Won 4-1

2-0

8-4

2017-18

Eastern Conference finals

Cleveland Cavaliers

Lost 4-3

2-1

11-8

2018-19

Eastern Conference first round

Indiana Pacers

Won 4-0

3-1

15-8

2018-19

Eastern Conference semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks

Lost 4-1

3-2

16-12

2019-20

Eastern Conference first round

Philadelphia 76ers

Won 4-0

4-2

20-12

2019-20

Eastern Conference semifinals

Toronto Raptors

Won 4-3

5-2

24-15

2019-20

Eastern Conference finals

Miami Heat

Lost 4-2

5-3

26-19

2020-21

Eastern Conference first round

Brooklyn Nets

Lost 4-1

5-4

27-23

2021-22

Eastern Conference first round

Brooklyn Nets

Won 4-0

6-4

31-23

2021-22

Eastern Conference semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks

Won 4-3

7-4

35-26

2021-22

Eastern Conference finals

Miami Heat

Won 4-3

8-4

39-29

2021-22

NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors

Lost 4-2

8-5

41-33

2022-23

Eastern Conference first round

Atlanta Hawks

Won 4-2

9-5

45-35

2022-23

Eastern Conference semifinals

Philadelphia 76ers

Won 4-3

10-5

49-38

2022-23

Eastern Conference finals

Miami Heat

Lost 4-3

10-6

52-42

2023-24

Eastern Conference first round

Miami Heat

Won 4-1

11-6

56-43

2023-24

Eastern Conference semifinals

Cleveland Cavaliers

Won 4-1

12-6

60-44

2023-24

Eastern Conference finals

Indiana Pacers

Won 4-0

13-6

64-44

2023-24

NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks

Won 4-1

14-6

68-45

