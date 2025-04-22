What Is Luka Doncic’s Playoff Record? Full Details of the Lakers’ Star’s Playoff Resume
Luka Doncic is competing in his fifth career postseason, but this year marks the first time he's playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs. He previously played for the Dallas Mavericks, but was traded in a blockbuster move in early February.
Doncic is coming off a postseason in which his Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Mavericks struggled in the Finals—only winning one game after dropping the first three contests. Doncic is trying to reach the Finals again this season, this time with a new team and teammates.
Doncic didn't have the best playoff luck early in his career, as the Mavericks lost in the first round in his first two postseason appearances. He won his first playoff series during his fourth year in the league. Doncic's playoff record didn't enter the winning category until last year as the Mavericks went on a successful run to the NBA Finals. His teams hold a 5–4 playoff series record, and he has a 25-25 overall record in playoff games when he plays, excluding the 2024-25 season so far.
The guard averages 31 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per playoff game in his career. Those are higher averages than he posted this past season (28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists).
The Lakers are currently facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of this year's playoffs. Doncic played against the Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals last year with the Mavericks—Dallas won the series 4–1 to advance to the NBA Finals. Doncic is still looking to win his first career NBA title.
Here's a list of every playoff series that Doncic has ever appeared in, along with the final result.
Year
Round
Opponent
Series Result
Series Record
Overall Record
2019-20
Western Conference first round
Los Angeles Clippers
Lost 4–2
0–1
2–4
2020-21
Western Conference first round
Los Angeles Clippers
Lost 4–3
0–2
5–8
2021–22
Western Conference first round
Utah Jazz
Won 4–2 (Didn't play in 3 games)
1–2
7–9
2021-22
Western Conference semifinals
Phoenix Suns
Won 4–3
2–2
11–12
2021-22
Western Conference finals
Golden State Warriors
Lost 4–1
2-3
12–16
2023-24
Western Conference first round
Los Angeles Clippers
Won 4–2
3–3
16–18
2023-24
Western Conference semifinals
Oklahoma City Thunder
Won 4–2
4–3
20–20
2023-24
Western Conference finals
Minnesota Timberwolves
Won 4–1
5–3
24–21
2023–24
NBA Finals
Boston Celtics
Lost 4–1
5–4
25–25