What Is the Celtics Record Without Jayson Tatum? Regular Season and Playoffs
The Boston Celtics were dealt a catastrophic blow on Monday night when superstar forward Jayson Tatum went down with a ruptured right Achilles tendon.
Tatum has already undergone surgery to repair the Achilles, and the Celtics announced that he would miss the remainder of the postseason. Considering the severity of the injury, it's also quite likely that Tatum won't be available for much of the 2025-26 regular season, or possibly misses the year entirely.
Tatum's availability has been one of his many strengths throughout his career. He's played in 70 or more games in all but two of his seasons in the league, one of those being the shortened 2019-20 season, during which he played in 66 of the Celtics' 72 games.
So, just how has Boston fared in games that Tatum has missed?
Celtics Regular Season Record Without Jayson Tatum
Since being drafted in 2017, Tatum has appeared in 585 regular-season games for the franchise, while missing a total of 59 games throughout his eight-year career. In those 59 regular-season games with Tatum sidelined, the Celtics own a 29-22 record.
Tatum missed 10 games this past season, but the team managed to get the job done in his absence, posting an 8-2 record when he didn't play.
Celtics Playoff Record Without Jayson Tatum
Tatum has played in a total of 121 playoff games for the Celtics. In his entire career, during which his team has never once missed the playoffs, Tatum has only missed one single postseason game, which came during their first-round series against the Orlando Magic this year. He'll miss his second playoff game on Wednesday when Game 5 tips off.
The Celtics' playoff record without Tatum is a clean 1-0, having defeated the Magic 109–100 in his lone postseason absence.