Mavericks Have 'Dreams' of Adding Kevin Durant After Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Trade
The Dallas Mavericks were already involved in the biggest trade of the NBA season, and may not be done yet. Days after the stunning move that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, The Athletic reports that the Mavs have eyes on another star player to pair with Davis and Kyrie Irving.
"League sources say the Dallas Mavericks, fresh off their Luka Dončić-for-Anthony Davis swap that sent shockwaves through the Association, have dreams of adding Durant to their Davis-Kyrie Irving-led group," per the report by Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater.
Dallas wants to add Kevin Durant to form a new big three in the Big D, according to a new report by The Athletic. Of course, that will be easier said than done for a player of Durant's caliber, with other teams already mentioned as potential suitors.
Dallas general manager Nico Harrison, a former Nike executive, reportedly covets players he's familiar with from his days with the shoe giants, including Durant and LeBron James, who could leave the Lakers by declining his player option after the season.
If the Phoenix Suns—who are in just 10th place in the Western Conference despite a star-studded roster that features Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal—open the door on a KD deal, they'll have options. The Golden State Warriors, with whom Durant won a pair of NBA titles, have been floated as a potential landing spot, with The Athletic naming the Houston Rockets as a suitor as well.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports that Durant is doubtful to play in Wednesday night's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder, just hours before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Thursday afternoon.
The concept of adding Durant would probably help lighten the blow of losing Dončić, though it will take a lot for Harrison to make up with many of the fans who can't understand the decision to ship out a 25-year-old, MVP-caliber player.