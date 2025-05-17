SI

Wild Jalen Brunson Family Fact Puts Knicks' ECF Drought Into Perspective

You're not going to believe this.

Brigid Kennedy

Rick Brunson and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks on March 7, 2025.
Rick Brunson and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks on March 7, 2025. / Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
On Friday, the New York Knicks punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, successfully ending a drought that has followed them since—wait for it—Jalen Brunson's dad was on the team.

Yes, you read that right. A new generation of Brunson had to enter the league for the Knicks to make it past the second round of the playoffs and into the conference finals.

The younger Brunson even commented on the wild fact after the game on Friday.

"This is great. I mean the fact that we haven't been here since my dad played, er, was on the team," Brunson hilariously quipped. "He's not going to like that."

Rick Brunson, Jalen's father, was on the Knicks from 1998-2000. As his son mentioned, however, he didn't get much playing time, averaging 6.7 minutes across his two seasons with the squad. He was later hired as an assistant coach with New York in 2022.

Now, although it has been 25 years since the Knicks made it to the ECF, it has been even longer since they captured an NBA title. So Jalen has the chance to do something his father has never done and take it all the way.

The next step in that journey will be defeating the Indiana Pacers in the upcoming series beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

